Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ PULM opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 46.86% and a negative net margin of 95.18%.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.