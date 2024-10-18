Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.38.

QTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point began coverage on Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Q2 from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. Q2 has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.67 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. Research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $102,716.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 227,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,376,446.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $102,716.04. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 227,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,376,446.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 28,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $2,107,376.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 397,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,927,075.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,699 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth $181,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

