Q3 Earnings Forecast for TSE:DBM Issued By Stifel Canada

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$689.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$742.90 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.56%.

DBM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.42.

TSE:DBM opened at C$8.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.42. The stock has a market cap of C$781.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.32 and a 12 month high of C$9.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

