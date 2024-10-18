Q3 EPS Forecast for PROCEPT BioRobotics Increased by Analyst

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.51. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average of $66.06.

In related news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 35,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,680,946.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,063.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $1,811,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,077.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 35,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,680,946.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,063.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,892 shares of company stock worth $13,946,415. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 80,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

