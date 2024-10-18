Q4 EPS Forecast for Stoke Therapeutics Raised by Analyst

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.54). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.11) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

STOK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of STOK opened at $13.27 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $691.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 683.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $27,221,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,906,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,131,843.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

