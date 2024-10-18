QS Energy (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Trading Up 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. 462,855 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 401% from the average session volume of 92,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

QS Energy Trading Up 8.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

QS Energy Company Profile

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company’s energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The company’s primary technology comprises Applied Oil Technology, a commercial-grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow-assurance product that reduces crude oil viscosity by applying a high intensity electrical field to crude oil while in transit.

