Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.3% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 50,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,431,000 after buying an additional 27,172 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $491.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $476.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.48. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

