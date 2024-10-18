QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 455.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,328 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HSBC downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.75.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $171.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $190.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

