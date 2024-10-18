Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $876,470.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares in the company, valued at $22,493,851.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Qualys Stock Down 1.4 %

QLYS stock opened at $124.43 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.32 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 545.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Qualys by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

