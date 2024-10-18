QUASA (QUA) Trading Down 73.8% Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded down 55.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $37,020.51 and $1,603.78 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 73.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,429.91 or 0.99772016 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00013289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007620 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000898 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006337 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00068773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000041 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00100252 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,738.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

