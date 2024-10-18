Qubic (QUBIC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $188.67 Million

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Qubic has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Qubic has a market cap of $188.67 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubic coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Qubic

Qubic launched on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 117,782,322,339,233 coins and its circulating supply is 116,014,857,412,491 coins. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 117,978,626,223,067 with 116,211,161,296,325 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000165 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,655,111.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

