Qubic (QUBIC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.28 Million

Qubic (QUBIC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last seven days, Qubic has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qubic coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubic has a market cap of $187.84 million and $1.28 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qubic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000109 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.06 or 0.00250116 BTC.

Qubic Coin Profile

Qubic’s launch date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 117,782,322,339,233 coins and its circulating supply is 116,014,857,412,491 coins. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 117,978,626,223,067 with 116,211,161,296,325 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000165 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,655,111.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.