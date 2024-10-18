Radio Caca (RACA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $83.78 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $83.78 million and $5.28 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001632 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 421,198,477,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,825,244,184 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse."

