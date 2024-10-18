Randolph Co Inc Sells 188 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Randolph Co Inc decreased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 675.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,926,000 after purchasing an additional 570,901 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,019,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,638,000 after buying an additional 373,164 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11,390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 316,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after buying an additional 313,912 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 987,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,461,000 after buying an additional 285,929 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,380,000 after acquiring an additional 198,105 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $97.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.82.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

