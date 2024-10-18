Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.06.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $29.87 on Thursday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.23.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $399,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at $304,121.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Range Resources by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,633,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $985,855,000 after buying an additional 5,759,883 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,490,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $843,213,000 after purchasing an additional 959,011 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 4,594.4% in the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 497,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 487,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 906,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after purchasing an additional 280,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

