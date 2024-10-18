Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Trading Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.28 and last traded at $27.28. 30,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 176,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RAPP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($1.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,859,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $17,403,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,716,000.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

