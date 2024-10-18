Raymond James Has Negative View of Barrick Gold Q3 Earnings

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOLD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.1 %

GOLD stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $21.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $541,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 398,725 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 321,166 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 157,050 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,395 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.