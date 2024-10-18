Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $76,351.49 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $76,351.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,283,676.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $71,200.34.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $78,297.48.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $71,772.69.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $81,502.64.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $78,068.54.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $97,070.56.

RXRX opened at $6.55 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The business had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

