Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Has $615,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,634,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,785,000 after purchasing an additional 49,241 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 828,944 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 820,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,988,000 after purchasing an additional 66,912 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $170.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

