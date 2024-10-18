Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 30.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHRD shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised Chord Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.18.

Chord Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

CHRD opened at $130.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $126.38 and a 12 month high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 17.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd bought 500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,485.67. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.