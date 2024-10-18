Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.08, but opened at $22.44. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 84,594 shares traded.

RTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.2034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Rentokil Initial by 81.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 403.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

