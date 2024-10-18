Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stake Boosted by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Repligen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of RGEN traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.58. The stock had a trading volume of 62,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,552.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.74. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.11 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. Repligen’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGEN

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.