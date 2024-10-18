Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 18th (BX, CCI, CDDRF, DFS, FRHLF, LCUT, MTB, PREKF, RBCAA, TNEYF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 18th:

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $157.00 to $170.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $105.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $10.00 to $9.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF). They issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) had its price target increased by Hovde Group from $68.00 to $78.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF). They issued a market perform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

