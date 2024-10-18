Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 18th (BX, CCI, CDDRF, DFS, FRHLF, LCUT, MTB, PREKF, RBCAA, TNEYF)

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2024

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 18th:

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $157.00 to $170.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $105.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF). They issued a market perform rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $10.00 to $9.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF). They issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) had its price target increased by Hovde Group from $68.00 to $78.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF). They issued a market perform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

