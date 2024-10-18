Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MoneyLion (ML)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MoneyLion (NYSE: ML):

10/16/2024 – MoneyLion was upgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/16/2024 – MoneyLion is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2024 – MoneyLion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2024 – MoneyLion was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/1/2024 – MoneyLion is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ML traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.43. 130,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.35 million, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.28. MoneyLion Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $106.82.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. MoneyLion had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. MoneyLion’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MoneyLion news, insider Timmie Hong sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $121,068.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,117.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other MoneyLion news, insider Timmie Hong sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $121,068.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,117.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 13,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $592,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,885,333.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,757 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 500.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the first quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 114.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 24.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 240,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

