Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.29.

RVNC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $542.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 211,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 163,809 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 79.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 220,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 97,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

