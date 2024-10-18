Reviewing NovelStem International (NSTM) & Its Peers

NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Free Report) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostics & Research” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NovelStem International to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.7% of shares of all “Diagnostics & Research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of shares of all “Diagnostics & Research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NovelStem International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A NovelStem International Competitors 78 421 478 7 2.42

Volatility & Risk

As a group, “Diagnostics & Research” companies have a potential upside of 6.39%. Given NovelStem International’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NovelStem International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

NovelStem International has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovelStem International’s rivals have a beta of 0.76, indicating that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NovelStem International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovelStem International -9,166.67% N/A -73.18% NovelStem International Competitors -415.67% -798.15% -22.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NovelStem International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovelStem International $10,000.00 -$4.19 million -1.05 NovelStem International Competitors $849.38 million $43.67 million -191.45

NovelStem International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NovelStem International. NovelStem International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NovelStem International rivals beat NovelStem International on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

NovelStem International Company Profile

NovelStem International Corp., a development stage biotechnology holding company, focuses on development and commercialization of stem cell-based diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

