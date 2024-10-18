Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 36,114 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $937,158.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,350. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 17th, Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,272,466.72.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Michael Mente sold 456 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $11,824.08.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.05. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 825,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 2,269.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 351,704 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 115,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RVLV. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

About Revolve Group

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

