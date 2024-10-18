Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4175 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 24.5% annually over the last three years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 123.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $58.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $711,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REXR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

