Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.81 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY24 guidance to $2.33-2.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.330-2.350 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,882.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

