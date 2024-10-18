Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.81 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY24 guidance to $2.33-2.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.330-2.350 EPS.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.65. 692,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.36. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $58.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.17%.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $711,377.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REXR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

