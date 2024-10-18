RFG Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT opened at $59.38 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

