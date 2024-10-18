RFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,166 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 0.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $21,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. PFW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 136,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

