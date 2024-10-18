RFG Advisory LLC Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,291,000 after purchasing an additional 917,979 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,971,000 after purchasing an additional 898,143 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $169,770,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 54.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,416,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $422,654,000 after purchasing an additional 496,326 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 192.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 393,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,322,000 after purchasing an additional 258,511 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.17.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $389.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $392.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

