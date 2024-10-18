RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 4,647 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $14,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day moving average is $95.16.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

