RFG Advisory LLC Sells 28,736 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,736 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,597,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697,657 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,599,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,037 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,422,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,613,000 after acquiring an additional 455,586 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,580 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.15 and a 200 day moving average of $103.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

