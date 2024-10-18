RFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,139 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 439,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after buying an additional 24,381 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 94.6% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 426,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after buying an additional 207,276 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 340.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 530,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,331,000 after purchasing an additional 62,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

