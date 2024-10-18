RFG Advisory LLC Sells 5,025 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $696,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 956,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $68.38.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

