Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Trading Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $27.77. 20,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 126,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $600.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.13). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $105.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Insider Activity at Riley Exploration Permian

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 8,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $237,906.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,645,673.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.8% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 252,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 65.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at $4,392,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 95.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Featured Stories

