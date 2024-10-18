Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,995.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at $12,127,675.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,305 shares of company stock worth $3,369,273 over the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 55.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,764 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 26,374 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 543.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 142,712 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 120,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 887,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 148,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,686 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

