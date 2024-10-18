Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RIVN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

RIVN stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,215,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,940.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,215,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,940.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,305 shares of company stock worth $3,369,273. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

