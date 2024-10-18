Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.21. 5,884,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 39,627,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIVN. Mizuho upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.
Rivian Automotive Stock Performance
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive
In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,162.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,305 shares of company stock worth $3,369,273 in the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
