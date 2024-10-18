Robert W. Baird Increases Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target to $42.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $40.29.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.33 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 187.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In related news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,964.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $260,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,539.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,964.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atmus Filtration Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATMU. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

