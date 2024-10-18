Robert W. Baird Increases MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target to $91.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSM. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $84.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.96. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $105.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 30.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

