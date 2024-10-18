Robert W. Baird Raises Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target to $250.00

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s current price.

AIT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

AIT opened at $235.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $149.59 and a fifty-two week high of $235.61.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at $41,602,385.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,876.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth $593,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 48,883 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 185,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.