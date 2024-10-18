Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 3712581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RKLB. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. Rocket Lab USA’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 637,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,195,308.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,403.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,551,789 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,831,000 after purchasing an additional 451,370 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 35.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 196.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 43,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,691,090 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 229,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

