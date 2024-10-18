Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Sells 765 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,974,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 59,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $585.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

