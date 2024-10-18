Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

NYSE ROL opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $51.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.83%.

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,056 shares of company stock worth $698,347 over the last ninety days. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 10,233.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 114.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

