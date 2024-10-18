Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 1.9% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $149.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.39 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.23.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $7,524,868.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,003,532.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $7,524,868.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,003,532.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $2,266,099.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,665.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,138 shares of company stock worth $11,093,051 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.71.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

