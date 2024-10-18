Roth Capital Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for LYV

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $115.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.16. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $116.57.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 29,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,857,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 566,722 shares in the company, valued at $55,255,395. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 29,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,857,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 566,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,255,395. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ping Fu sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $164,248.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,759.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

