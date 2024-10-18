Roth Capital Forecasts Aspen Aerogels Q1 Earnings

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley raised Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 11.7 %

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.46. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $33.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 66.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 80,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,707,000 after purchasing an additional 175,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $978,495.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $626,610.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,709.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,610.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.